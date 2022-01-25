Maida Vale: Driver who ‘ran over knifeman’ after fatal stabbing arrested

Maida Vale: The driver who ‘ran over a knifeman’ after a fatal stabbing in London has been arrested.

The shocking incident which left two people dead happened on Monday, January 24. Shortly after 9am a 41-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in London’s Maida Vale. The woman was stabbed in the street and a passer-by ran over the knifeman with a car.

One witness said that the driver tried to save the woman’s life by driving at the knifeman. The driver has now been arrested by the police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the police the victims were known to each other. Both people died at the scene of the incident.

52-year-old Raad Jiyad revealed how he tried to save the woman’s life. Raad explained: “I was at home when I heard someone crying for help. I saw him stab her four or five times in the chest.

“The woman was screaming, crying for help and was covered in blood. He said ‘nobody come to me’ and ‘take it’ as he stabbed her.

“I tried to speak to her as she was bleeding and held her as she took her last breath. I have blood on my hand from it.

“People were asking her what her name was but she did not respond. I do not know her at all.

Radd went on to add: ”The man who arrived in the blue car, which was a Renault. We spoke to each other and he tried to stop the guy with the knife.

“I don’t think either of the men knew each other already but I think the man with the knife and the woman knew each other.

”No one else was trying to stop the man with the knife and he tried to chase him away.

”There were about eight to ten other witnesses at the scene. I have a son who is 16 and he saw what happened as I was about to take him to school.

”I have another son who is 10 but he didn’t see anything as his mother took him away. My 16-year-old has been left in shock and is scared.

‘’This is a very quiet area. No one else I know saw anything. It didn’t look like there were any friends or relatives of either the man or the woman present during the attack.’’

Karen Buck local MP took to Twitter after the shocking events. She tweeted: “Horrific events this morning in Elgin Avenue, which will be devastating for family and friends of those killed and also for the local community.

“Anyone with information please call 101 ref 1496/24th Jan or contact Crimestoppers if anonymous.”

Detective chief inspector Jim Eastwood for the Met revealed that members of the public tried to stop the attack.

“It also appears that a number of members of the public bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack,” said the detective chief inspector.

“A man has been arrested in relation to the case; we are not aware of any links between this man and the two deceased.

“I can also confirm that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

“A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place.

“A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone to make contact with us.

“Any information could be vital in helping us understand why this dreadful incident happened.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.