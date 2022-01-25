Princess Cristina and husband Iñaki Urdangarin, announce split days after allegations of his involvement with another woman appeared in a Spanish magazine.

The recent media furore over the disgraced brother-in-law of King Felipe was clearly enough for 56-year-old Princess Cristina which resulted in a joint statement made to the Spanish newswire EFE.

“By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital relationship. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Given that this is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us,” the pair announced on January 24.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The couple were effectively living apart as Princess Cristina is now based in Switzerland but she did travel back to Spain for Christmas and spent some time with Urdangarin and the children before returning to Geneva where she has kept a dignified low profile.

IDENTIFYING the woman with Iñaki Urdangarin in the infamous photo took less than 24 hours as she was revealed as a co-worker.

The Spanish press pack has been out in force following the revelation of the alleged relationship between Iñaki Urdangarin, disgraced husband of Princess Cristina and a mystery woman

The mystery is no more as it transpires according to El Correo that she is 43-year-old mother of two Ainhoa Armentia who works at the Imaz & Asociados law firm which specialises in tax and labour matters where Urdangarin has been taken on as a consultant whilst allowed out of prison.

Following the article in the Spanish magazine Lecturas which hit the kiosks on Wednesday January 19, the press was on the prowl between his mother’s home and his office the following day and he was asked for his comments about the photographs.

Perhaps both surprisingly and confusingly, the 54-year-old responded with two short sentences saying “Things happen and we are going to manage it in the best possible way” and with regards to his family “We will manage with the utmost calm and together, as always.”

In the meantime, his second son second son, Pablo Urdangarin, 21, told the press “We are all going to love each other the same.”

So far, the Infanta has not been available to comment although according to HOLA! magazine, on Wednesday, an insider source had said the photographs of her husband had not caught her by surprise and that “she already knew”.

Thank you for reading ‘Identifying the woman with Iñaki Urdangarin in the now infamous photo’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.