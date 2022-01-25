Hundreds of residents wake to powerful 4.7 earthquake in Australia

Hundreds of residents wake to a powerful 4.7 earthquake in Western Australia.

Western Australia was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale. The quake hit the Western Australia Great Southern town of Wagin. The area was shaken on Tuesday morning, January 25. The quake woke many residents shortly before 5:30am.

Multiple tremors hit and the local town of Darkan was shaken by a tremor with a magnitude of 2.6.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Geoscience Australia, over 500 reports were made regarding the earthquake to the earthquake tracking service. The experts said that the quake hit at around eight kilometres deep.

Phillip Blight, the Wagin shire president told The Western Australia: “It sustained enough to know it was an earthquake.” He revealed that the quake had felt like the rumbling of a “truck driving past”.

Lisa Scaffidi the Ex-Perth lord mayor took to social media. She had felt the quake in Perth, a staggering 230km away from the epicentre.

She commented: “Earthquake Perth?”

Many people quickly replied to say they had felt the quake too. One person said: “I thought I was losing my mind.. the bed shook for a few seconds.”

“I felt a slight shake, the wardrobe doors were shaking. Strange to feel in Perth,” another wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.