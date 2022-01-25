Horror crash: Four-year-old boy loses his life in off-road bike tragedy

Horror crash: Four-year-old boy loses his life in an off-road bike tragedy in a sleepy village.

A young boy died after an off-road bike crashed into a lamppost in a County Durham village. It is believed that the young boy had been a passenger on the bike when tragedy struck.

The crash occurred at around 1pm on January 23. Police sped to the scene of the incident in Eldon near Bishop Auckland. A helicopter was brought in to rush the young boy to hospital as he was suffering from serious injuries. Medics were unable to save his life and he was declared dead on arrival.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash has been encouraged to call Durham police on 101 and quote incident number 196 of January 23.

A Durham police spokesperson commented: “Police are investigating following the death of a four-year-old boy in Bishop Auckland.

“It is believed the child had been a passenger on an off-road bike when it collided with a lamppost shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday, January 23) in the Eldon Lane area.

“He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.”

