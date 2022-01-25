Gunman kills one student and injures four others in Germany

German police have reported that a lone gunman had entered a hall at Heidelberg University where he kills one student and injures four others before shooting himself dead.

The 18-year-old German student, who was according to police armed with two guns, had used a “long gun”, and fired shots around the amphitheatre “wildly”.

The bloodshed triggered a large operation at the university’s campus in the Neuenheimer Feld area.

Police asked people to avoid the area so rescue workers and emergency services could move around freely.

The gunman who has yet to be identified, has been reported in German media as appearing to have no religious or political motive.

Police have searched his flat in the city of Mannheim, and found a WhatsApp message he had sent shortly beforehand, in which he spoke of punishing people.

Heidelberg is a university town with about 160,000 inhabitants, in a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. School shootings are rare, with anyone under 25 required to pass a psychological evaluation before getting a gun licence.

Police initially said four victims had been wounded, with a later update confirming one had died in hospital.

As this stage police are still investigating with no news as to who the gunman was, what his motives were and why he would seek to kills one student and injure others in what appears to be a random attack.

