FOUNDATION STONE laid for first Marratxi public housing by Balearic President Francina Armengol and Mayor Miquel Cabot on January 24.

Affordable housing continues to be a major problem on Mallorca and this development of 34 homes is possible due to the council leasing the land to the government which is investing €3 million in the construction in Sa Cabana which should be completed by April 2023.

Armengol thanked the mayor for being so forward thinking in making the land available and confirmed that by the end of its current term of office the Government will have increased the amount of public housing in the Balearics by 64 per cent.

12 homes will be built on one plot and 24 on the other, mainly consisting of one bedroom apartments but there will also be specially adapted properties and some with additional bedrooms.

With the participation of the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera this was an example of cooperation between the government, island authority and municipality which will hopefully extend to other locations on the island.

There are plans for completion of a total of 747 new properties by the end of 2023 with 469 expected to be ready for occupation during 2022.

