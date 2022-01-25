Flying car expected to make trips from London to Paris starting next year

Flying cars making trips from London to Paris could be a regular sight in the skies as of next year.

The AirCar, which transforms from a four-wheel vehicle into an aircraft in just two minutes, has been given the green light after passing rigorous safety tests with flying colours.

The vehicle has been awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority in tests compatible with the European Aviation Safety Agency – meaning it can be flown in EU nations.

There are now plans for it to make trips from London to Paris, with pilots and passengers being able to roll off the runway and onto the road.

It was developed by Slovakian company Klein Vision, taking eight specialists over 100,000 hours to turn the AirCar into a reality.

It has completed 70 hours of flight tests and 200 takeoffs and landings before being given the green light from authorities.

It is now going to go into production and is expected to launch in a year’s time.

Incredible video footage shows the two-seater vehicle flying through the air before landing on the road. It has one propellor, uses a BMW engine and can reach heights of 8,000ft and speeds of 100mph.

Inventor and test pilot Professor Stefan Klein said: “AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars.”

“It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever.”

Project co-founder Anton Zajac added: “AirCar expands those frontiers, by taking us into the next dimension, where road meets sky. We do have plans to fly to London from Paris in the near future.”

The director of Slovak Transport Authority, Rene Molnar, said: “The transportation safety is our highest priority.”

“It defines a new category of a sports car and a reliable aircraft. Its certification was both a challenging and fascinating task.”

