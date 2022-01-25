Firefighters dead after tackling building blaze in Baltimore.

Medics transported the three injured firefighters to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Ford said.

The firefighters who lost their lives on Monday were identified as Lt Paul Butrim, who served for 16 years; firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, who served 15 years; and firefighter/paramedic Kenneth Lacayo, who spent seven years with the department, officials said.

EMT/firefighter John McMaster remained at the hospital in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Baltimore Fire tweeted a picture of their fallen colleagues with the words: “Today, Lt. Paul Butrim, FF Kelsey Sadler & FF Kenny Lacayo lost their lives in service to our city. FF John McMaster remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition. We will continue to pray for the family of those we lost.”

Today, Lt. Paul Butrim, FF Kelsey Sadler & FF Kenny Lacayo lost their lives in service to our city. FF John McMaster remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition. We will continue to pray for the family of those we lost. pic.twitter.com/cRGXp1YwNp

— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 25, 2022

Branchville Fire Service paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Baltimore City Fire Department following 3 Line of Duty Deaths and 1 suffering serious injuries after a fire this morning. We are deeply saddened by this news and our hearts go out to their friends, family, and all who knew and loved them.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Baltimore City Fire Department following 3 Line of Duty Deaths and 1 suffering serious injuries after a fire this morning. We are deeply saddened by this news and our hearts go out to their friends, family, and all who knew and loved them. pic.twitter.com/ZApoMMv6yx — Branchville VFC 11 (@BranchvilleFire) January 25, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.