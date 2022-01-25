Film star horse that played ‘Seabiscuit’ dies aged 24

Popcorn Deelites, who played the role of ‘Seabiscuit’ in the Oscar-nominated film, has died aged 24



Popcorn Deelites, a regular racehorse who became a movie star when he played the legendary American racing champion, Seabiscuit, passed away last Thursday, January 20, at the age of 24. He died as the result of complications from colic according to a statement from Old Friends Equine retirement farm, where he was living.

The Oscar-nominated film, Seabiscuit, in 2003 told the story of the unexpected racing superstar, and starred Tobey Maguire. Directed by Gary Moss, it ended up receiving seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Going on to gross £110million at the box office, the film also featured Jeff Bridges and William H Macy.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Seabiscuit movie star POPCORN DEELITES (24) has died. A 17-year OF resident, his paddock-mate for all of those years, Special Ring, is devastated, as are we. Pops will always be a shining star in our hearts”, read a statement.

Adding, “Pops, a blood-bay Seabiscuit lookalike, appeared in numerous scenes throughout the film, including the thrilling match race against Triple Crown winner War Admiral”.

Michael Blowen, the founder and owner of Old Friends, said, “Fans adored him and he adored the fans. He will be sorely missed here on the farm, but I’m sure that his old pal and paddock mate, Special Ring, will miss him the most”.

After appearing in the film, Popcorn Deelites returned to professional horseracing, but could never dream of emulating the success of Seabiscuit. The legend was the most unlikely of winners, once famously described as ‘undersized, knobby-kneed, and prone to sleeping for ages’.

In the late 1930s, Seabiscuit – named after a type of cracker that was popular with sailors -dominated American horseracing. In 1938 he was voted American Horse of the Year, racking up 33 wins, and earning just short of €388,572 (£325,000), as reported by thesun.co.uk.

