DGT warning for drivers who wear glasses or contact lenses

Drivers who wear glasses or contact lenses have been issued with a warning by the DGT



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain is determined to make the road networks of the country a safe place to circulate. It is constantly preparing actions and campaigns to monitor the behavior of drivers, and to encourage safer roads.

Road safety is of the utmost importance of course, and thanks to many changes implemented by the DGT in recent years, deaths on Spanish roads have decreased considerably.

During 2020, mainly due to the lack of movement caused by the pandemic in Spain, the lowest data since records existed was recorded. In 2021, this good data continued, although it was slightly higher due to the return of more traffic to Spanish roads.

Those responsible for the roads have highlighted that the data must still drop considerably, to reach the desired level. The DGT is dedicated to implementing new technologies to improve road safety. New radars, for example, are capable of fining intelligently, and are designed to encourage drivers to respect the legal speed limits.

Another field where the emphasis is placed is the personal safety of drivers is eyesight. In order to obtain a driving licence, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements related to people’s physical abilities, and this includes their sight.

According to recent reports, visual defects are one of the most common disorders in Spain. Nearly 80% of people over the age of 18 show some type of vision-related problem, a fact that translates to driving. Eyesight is directly related to the visual field, or the ability to distinguish objects while driving.

As a result, the DGT has developed a series of tips and warnings for drivers who need to wear glasses or contact lenses, and thus improve related road safety when behind the steering wheel of a vehicle.