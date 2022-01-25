Here are the Covid numbers in Spain, released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, January 25



The Spanish Ministry of Health collected the Covid data from the autonomous communities today, Tuesday, January 25. Figures show 114,877 new coronavirus infections, and 382 more deaths since yesterday, Monday 24. The death toll is the highest recorded during this sixth wave of infections with the Omicron variant.

This Tuesday, the accumulated incidence continues to drop steadily, and stands at 3,267.21 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, in the last 14 days. That is 114 points lower than yesterday’s figure.

According to daily data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected in Spain since the pandemic broke out amounts to 9,395,767. The total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus is 92,376.

As of today, there are 19,314 patients admitted and hospitalised in Spain with the virus. The percentage of occupancy of hospital beds by infected people is 15.47%. When this rate rises above 15%, according to Health’s ‘Covid traffic light’ system, the occupancy is considered as being ‘very high’ (the maximum).

There are currently 2,204 people admitted to hospital ICUs, with occupancy standing at 23.28%. The occupancy level is considered to be very high by the health authorities once this level rises above 25%.

The highest reported cumulative incidence is now among those under 11 years of age, with 5,354.72 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, in the last 14 days. The lowest, on the contrary, occurs in the age group between 70 and 79 years, with 1,500.68 cases, as reported by abc.es.

