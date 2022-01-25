Breaking: Breaking: Woman and child seriously injured in car bomb attack in Rehovot, Israel.

A WOMAN and child have been seriously injured in car bomb attack within the last hour in Rehovot, Israel on Tuesday, January 25, in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity by criminal gangs.

An MDA spokesperson stated that a mother and her toddler were being treated for their injuries after the bomb exploded in Carmel Street, Rehovot. The 29-year-old mother is said to be in moderate-to-severe condition, while her one-and-a-half-year-old toddler is being treated for a head injury.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



MDA evacuated the two to Kaplan Hospital, where they are being treated.

Police sources told local news outlet, 0404: “Apparently it was a mistake in identification”.

A member of the “English speakers in Rehovot” group on Facebook noted that they had heard an explosion, with one user writing that a car exploded in Ahuzat HaNasi.

Another user claimed that the car explosion was “all over the news, with a pregnant woman and toddler inside. Both are injured.”

Rehovot is approximately 20 km (12 miles) south of Tel Aviv and has seen other tragic events occur recently.

According to the Jerusalem Post, on January 6, eight people were injured in Rehovot after a shock grenade was thrown in an event hall.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you as soon as more information is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.