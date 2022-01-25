Breaking: Police to investigate ‘a number of’ alleged No 10 parties, according to Met chief.

The Metropolitan Police are set to look into ‘a number of events’ that took place at No 10 and Whitehall. Numerous events had allegedly broken coronavirus lockdown rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced much controversy lately over Partygate.

Commissioner Cressida Dick for the Metropolitan Police has been under pressure to investigate the alleged parties. She has now confirmed that an investigation will take place.

The Commissioner commented on the losses caused by the pandemic. She said: “I absolutely understand there is deep public concern about the allegations that have been in the media over the last several weeks.

“Many many people including many Londoners, and indeed my colleagues have made huge sacrifices and they’ve suffered considerable loss during the pandemic.”

