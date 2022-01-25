BREAKING – EU sets new Covid travel rules

Breaking News – A Covid passport will now be the only requirement European citizens will need to travel within the EU.

From now on, a valid Covid passport will be the only requirement that a European citizen will need to travel within the EU, regardless of the degree of epidemiological risk in their country of origin.

This was agreed today, January 25, by the European Ministers of European Affairs, who have established new rules for travelling between Member States. Travellers will no longer need to quarantine on arrival or provide a negative Covid test.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



From next Monday, international tourists can arrive in Spain presenting a certificate of vaccination, proof of having recovered from the virus or, in the absence of both, of having a negative PCR or antigen test carried out 48 hours before.

In exchange for the passenger meeting any of these requirements, the level of risk in the country of origin will no longer matter.

According to the text approved by the Council of the EU, the Covid passport “should be the determining key.”

“Since the Covid Digital Certificate can be issued securely, verified and accepted, passengers in possession of one should not be subject to additional restrictions on free movement, such as additional tests.”

“In particular, people travelling within the EU should not in principle be required to quarantine, since it constitutes a significant restriction on free movement.”

This also means that the map drawn up every fortnight by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) with the level of risk in the different regions of the EU will no longer be a guide for countries to determine if, in addition to the Covid passport, the passenger has to take a test or quarantine on arrival and will become merely informative about the epidemiological situation.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.