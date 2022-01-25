Boris Johnson’s letter to little girl telling her to postpone birthday party during lockdown resurfaces

A letter from Boris Johnson to a seven-year-old little girl telling her to postpone her birthday party has resurfaced amid allegations he celebrated his birthday inside No 10 during the first lockdown.

Downing Street admitted that staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room following allegations that 30 people attended and shared cake for Boris Johnson’s birthday despite the UK being in lockdown.

ITV News reported that Carrie Johnson organised a surprise get-together, with a choir singing “happy birthday,” on the afternoon of June 19 2020.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.”

In 2020 when the UK was in lockdown, Johnson Tweeted from his official account about a seven-year-old girl who had postponed her birthday party. The Tweet was shared by thousands.

The Prime Minister wrote: “Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing. Together we can beat this. In the meantime let’s all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands. #BeLikeJosephine#StayHomeSaveLives.”

“We have all got to do our bit to protect the NHS and save lives, and that is exactly what you are doing, so well done! You are setting a great example.”

“We are working round the clock to keep people safe, and if we work together we can send coronavirus packing. And once we have done that, you can DEFINITELY have a party with your friends. In answer to your question – I’m regularly washing my hands with soap and water for 20 seconds: the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. Best wishes Boris Johnson.”

Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing.

Together we can beat this. In the meantime let's all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands. #BeLikeJosephine #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/xmDOw60hhV pic.twitter.com/yl7uxe9lhh — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 21, 2020

ITV News reported that family and friends attended Prime Minister’s 56th birthday in his official residence.

No 10 said: “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said the latest revelations were “yet more evidence that we have got a Prime Minister who believes that the rules that he made don’t apply to him.”

“The Prime Minister is a national distraction and he’s got to go.”

