Balearic and Canary Islands tighten Covid rules in a bid to prevent the spread of the omicron variant.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Spanish islands is growing. This has led to the Balearic and Canary Islands tightening their coronavirus rules.

The Balearic Islands have entered a Level 3 Covid alert. This is the second highest risk level and it will affect Spanish islands such as Mallorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Menorca.

The Level 3 alert means that only two people can dine together at a restaurant even if they are from the same household.

As reported by schengenvisainfo.com, the rules also affect minimum distances and closing times. The rules say: “Only seated eating is permitted. Maximum two people in a group with a distance of 1.5m between groups. Closing time: midnight.”

Tenerife, La Palma and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands are currently on alert level 4. This is the highest level alert.

Beach capacity has been limited to 50 per cent and people will also require an appointment. Nightclub capacity has been capped at 25per cent. Covid passports are a must and will be required by all establishments.

Fuerteventura and Lanzarote though are still on Level 3.

Brits heading to Spain from next month will need to prove that they are fully vaccinated within the last 270 days. These changes will come in on February 1.

Anyone who has received the second dose over nine months ago will need to have received their booster jab. Boosters will need to have been administered more than 14 days before heading to Spain.

