The UK evacuates Brit staff from Ukraine as the threat from Russia grows.

The UK has begun withdrawing staff working at the UK embassy in Kiev. Staff will be leaving the country along with their families.

According to James Landale, Diplomatic Correspondent for the BBC the evacuations are due to the growing risk from Russia.

He took to Twitter and said: “It was a response to the growing risk of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.”

The United States is set to begin evacuating non-essential staff from the US embassy. Family members in Kiev have already been told to leave Ukraine.

The UK Foreign Office commented on Monday, January 24: “Some Embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kiev in response to growing threat from Russia.

“The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work.”

The foreign office has said that the Ukraine capital is still calm but it highlighted that: “Events in [the country] are fast moving.”

Commenting on the United States’ decision to start evacuating embassy staff’s family members Scott Anderson, a former adviser for the US Embassy in Baghdad stated: “This is not a good sign.”

“The basic logic here is to do whatever you can to reduce the number of people you will have to evacuate if/when hostilities really start in earnest.

“If something was clearly imminent, they probably wouldn’t wait until Monday or limit themselves to family members.”

