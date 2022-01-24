Torremolinos to have two Pride events this year adding winter to the calendar as details of its 2022 LGTBI events were revealed.

THERE were some fears that when Margarita del Cid (PP) became mayor of Torremolinos following a vote of no confidence in José Ortiz (PSOE) that the town’s well-known support of the LGTBI community might be adversely affected.

Whilst attending the Fitur travel exhibition in Madrid which ran from January 22 to 26, she called a press conference confirming how important this sector is to the economy of Torremolinos with some 100,000 visitors expected to visit during 2022.

It appears that she is so committed to showing her support of the community that she unveiled a poster entitled Torremolinos, the Origin of Paradise which has the rainbow as its central theme.

There are a number of events aimed at the LGTBI market during the year which include, the annual Pride week which runs from May 30 to June 5 and for the first time, (beaten only by a one day event in Manilva last year) its own Winter Pride from October 31 to November 6.

During the year there will also be the Drag Queen Gala, in February, the Torremolinos Leather and Fetish, between April 14 and 18, the Infinity Festival from April 27 to May 2 and the Mad Bear event in August.

There is plenty of evidence that in 2022, Torremolinos will be a good destination for the LGTBI community with plenty to enjoy with the many visitors spending plenty of time and money within local hospitality industry as well as creating several hundred temporary jobs.

