Top Premier League manager sacked.

Premier League club Watford have dramatically fired 70-year-old Italian coach Claudio Ranieri today, Monday, January 24. His sacking comes just 112 days after he took the job as manager, and he has endured a hard time, with The Hornets currently languishing in 19th spot in the Premiership.

In three and a half months at Vicarage Road, Ranieri’s team has accumulated just seven points. The last straw would have been last Saturday’s defeat to fellow strugglers, Norwich City, which they lost 3-0.

Ranieri’s sacking means that the Pozzo family who owns Watford must now begin their search for a third manager in 12 months. Xisco Munoz was sacked last October 3, at which point the club was in 14th position in the table, but have subsequently gone in the wrong direction since the Italian arrived.

Watford have won just one game since Ranieri arrived, taking one single point from eight matches. He apologised profusely to the fans after the latest defeat, probably knowing deep down that his time was now already over.

This was his fourth spell in management in English football. Previous jobs saw Ranieri in charge at Chelsea, Fulham, and Leicester City. Famously, he led the Foxes to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

His reign at Fulham was an even shorter affair, losing his job after only 106 days at Craven Cottage, with the club ultimately relegated that season. Many experts at the time doubted Ranieri’s ability to deal with relegation battles.

