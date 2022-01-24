Tips For Expats Working Remotely

Do you find yourself working remotely as an expat? The rise of remote work has allowed many people to leave home and set up a new life in Spain, or anywhere else, while still being able to work. This can bring all kinds of benefits to your life, but it can also be a challenge, and it is important that remote workers know how they can make the most out of this situation and avoid a few common mistakes that could cause problems. So, if you are thinking about becoming an expat and working remotely or you are already there, here are a few tips that should help.

Have A Remote Job That Suits You

First, it is important that you have a role that will fit with the kind of lifestyle that you want. While many organisations offer remote roles these days, you will not want one that requires you to be stuck at your desk or having to travel back home for meetings. These days, many expats are taking on freelance work so that they can pick their own schedule and work as much or as little as they please.



Understand Tax & Legal Obligations

It is also important to understand that it is not as simple as simply moving abroad and carrying on working for a company back home. It will depend on your situation, but you may end up incurring tax liabilities for your home country and your place of residence. This is why it is so important to seek expert advice so that you can understand your obligations and ensure that everything is above board.

Make Cybersecurity A Priority



Cybercrime has been rife during COVID-19 due to the rise of remote work. Therefore, as a remote worker, you need to make sure that you are taking steps to protect yourself. Ransomware is one of the most common attacks, which is why you need to have robust ransomware protection and back your data up externally. For remote workers, it is also worthwhile using a VPN, choosing strong passwords, and exercising caution if working in public spaces.

Have A Suitable Work Environment

Following on from this, it is important that you have a suitable work environment. You might like the idea of taking your laptop into a local bar or even working on the beach, but this will not be suitable for the times that you need to work hard. Having a home office is important as a remote worker and will allow you to work to your potential each day.



Stay Social

As an expat that works remotely, it can be easy to become isolated, and this could impact your wellbeing. This is why you need to find ways to stay social as a remote worker overseas, and there are many ways to do this. You could work at a shared office space or in a public space a few days a week or attend meet-up events with other expats in the area. It is always worthwhile making an effort to learn the local language so that you can meet locals too.