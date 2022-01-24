THERE will be plenty to laugh at this March on the Costa del Sol as four English speaking stand ups appear in three different venues.

There is no doubt that the British do enjoy a good laugh and the Stand Up Comedy Spain group has been presenting regular dates for several years, originally just in Estepona but now expanding with three shows in Benalmadena, Estepona and Sotogrande.

There are three British male comics and Kristel Zweers one of not too many female Dutch stand ups who started gigging in English in 2013 and has travelled the world entertaining with her own special brand of no-nonsense humour.

As usual, popular fast paced comedian Nik Coppin will be acting as MC and presenting his own act and his confident, affable and energetic style of comedy is quick to build audience rapport, as he talks about subjects as wide-ranging as observations on human nature, superheroes, current affairs and his mixed race up-bringing in London.

British born Nigel Williams has been a stand up since 1998 and is fluent in both Dutch and English offering his view on the life and the world around him.

Making up the quartet of comedians is Adam Fields also Dutch based who brings laughter to international audiences with his animated style and British humour.

As an added bonus, local expat comedian Lucy Amans will be playing a short spot as she is relatively new to the comedy scene, but her quirky, effervescent persona promises to amuse.

The three shows take place at the Fresco Marina Sotogrande on Wednesday March 9, Louie Louie Estepona on March 10 and El Elefante, Benalmadena on March 11.

If you book via https://www.standupcomedyspain.com/shows before January 31 there are early bird discounted prices.

