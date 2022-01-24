The best Burns Night in Marbella

THE Beach House Marbella once again hosted the Costa del Sol´s best Burns Night event with a classic Scottish dinner on Saturday, January 22.

Complete with a traditional menu by head chef Jeff Mynott and an address to a haggis by Mike and Diane Ross, the Burns Night event in Marbella also offered a live bagpiper and show by Mark Connor.

Guests were up and dancing at the restaurant´s stunning event and enjoyed a classic Scottish dinner of vegetable Scotch broth, Scottish leg of lamb, or haggis, turnips and potatoes. For those who preferred a less traditional meal, salmon Wellington was also on offer.

Taking part in the Burns Night tradition of getting out your tartan, several guests were also dressed up in traditional Scottish dress.

Taking place on or near the poet’s birthday on January 25, Burns Night is also named Robert Burns Day or Rabbie Burns Day and sees many around the world hold a dinner in his honour.

The first was held at Burns Cottage by his friends, in July 1801, on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Now, the evening follows a tradition and includes a meal, music and poetry recitals.

The Scotsman´s works are traditionally marked with a Burns Night dinner with some of the country´s most famous foods.

The starter is normally a home-made Scots broth or cock-a-leekie soup, while the main course is a haggis served with mashed turnip and potatoes.

Classic Scottish desserts include a Clootie Dumpling or a cranachan.

The guests and haggis are traditionally piped in by bagpipers, while many of the Scotsman’s poems are often put to music and sung by guests.

For more information on the Beach House, visit www.beachhousemarbella.com.

