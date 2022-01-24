Teenager inspired by Scream movie attempts to murder jogger to use body for “sexual fantasies”

A teenager who was inspired by the slasher movie Scream has been arrested in Florida for attempting to murder a jogger in order to use the body to satisfy his “sexual fantasies”.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in Florida after trying to murder a jogger to fulfil his “sexual fantasies”, reported the New York Post. The teenager, inspired by the movie Scream, planned to strangle the man to death and had been studying his daily routines for weeks.

Logan Smith had been watching his victim for six weeks and saw him crossing the street where he lived each day. He had prepared deodorant, a rubber mallet and a belt between two cars parked in front of his house. Smith admitted to the police that his plan was to put the belt around the victim’s neck, hit him with the mallet, blind him with the deodorant and take him home wrapped in a sheet. However, his plans were not successful.

Smith had planned to hide the body in his closet. “The accused expressed that he was also planning on playing with the victim to fulfil his sexual fantasies,” states the report from the sheriff’s office.

Smith approached the runner from behind and put the belt around his neck as planned. However, he soon realised that he had made a bad choice when the potential victim used his martial arts skills to fight off his attacker until the police arrived.

Smith’s family described him as a solitary young man who has been struggling with mental problems ever since his father died in a car accident five years ago. “It’s difficult to understand the thoughts that were going through his head and what he wanted to do,” stated Smith’s mother’s boyfriend, who acts as a father figure to the teenager.

Smith is charged with attempted murder and is currently detained at the Brevard County Jail.

