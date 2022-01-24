Star Hobson’s killer receives twisted fan mail

Star Hobson’s killer Savannah Brockhill is receiving twisted fan mail.

Savannah Brockhill, aged 28, is serving life behind bars in Cheshire’s HMP Styal. She was convicted of the murder of her girlfriend’s daughter Star Hobson. Star was only 16 months old when she was beaten to death.

Despite being a convicted child killer, Brockhill has been receiving fan mail.

An inside source told The Daily Star that Brockhill is enjoying all the attention.

The source revealed: “It is a sad ­reflection on society that some members of the public enjoying writing to a killer like this – and even rewarding her with gifts.

“A lot are from admirers. It beggars belief really, but Savannah is loving the attention and almost thinks of herself as a celebrity and prison pin-up.”

The source went on to add: “She’s really beefed up. She works out about three times a week and does crunches and press-ups in her cell.

“Savannah’s got her own bizarre fan club inside the prison, quite a few women seem to fancy her.”

Brockhill is reportedly carrying out her sentence in an en-suite cell complete with a TV and views. According to the source she has been bragging about this.

