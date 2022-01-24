Spanish police hunt hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The Local Police in Spain’s Sevilla is asking for help locating a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run accident. The driver fled the scene of the incident after colliding with a motorbike in the south of Sevilla. A 76-year-old man was left seriously injured.

According to the police, the driver had been in a light or gold Citroën Cs.

The emergency services in Sevilla took to social media to highlight the incident. They said that the accident occurred shortly after 8:30pm on Sunday, January 23. The collision occurred at the junction of Ronda del Tamarguillo and Marqués de Pickman. The elderly motorcyclist was injured and had to be rushed to hospital by medics from the Public Company for Health Emergencies (EPES) 061.

An investigation has been opened by the Local Police. They are searching for the driver who was last seen in the Poligono Sur. They are also working to determine how the accident happened.

According to the police the hit-and-run driver was in a Citroën Cs of light or golden colour. The car had a registration ending with the letters LPW. Anyone with any information can contact the police on 092 or 955473092.

