SALON VARIETES Fuengirola continues to entertain the coast with a mixture of drama and music to suit all tastes.

Starting on Wednesday January 26 and running until Sunday January 30 is the award-winning play View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller which looks at the life of a New York family and their trials and tribulations

In complete contrast, Peet Rothwell brings his popular tribute to the Style and Music of Michael Bublé to the theatre on Friday February 4 and Saturday February 5 with tickets available online now at https://www.salonvarietestheatre.com/.

Budding actors are invited to attend an audition for the upcoming presentation of Beyond Reasonable Doubt, Jeffrey Archer’s first play on Saturday and Sunday February 5 and 6 from 11am to 1pm.

In the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey Sir David Metcalfe, distinguished QC and Chairman of the Bar Council, is conducting the most important defence of his career – his own.

Accused of the wilful murder of his terminally ill wife, Sir David finds himself locked in legal combat with his old rival, Sir Anthony Blair Booth QC, prosecuting counsel with the audience being the jury.

The play is written for a cast of 14 with a range of roles for those mainly over 40 and is to be presented at the theatre from April 27 to May 1, so to find out more and to obtain audition pieces, email the director, [email protected].

Thank you for reading 'Salon Varietes Fuengirola continues to entertain the coast'