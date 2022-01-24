Rotting body of Estepona whale spotted floating around port again

The rotting body of the whale that washed up on an Estepona beach last Thursday has been spotted floating around the port again, after authorities attempted to get rid of it.

The body of the 15-metre whale that washed up on an Estepona beach on Thursday, January 20, has been spotted floating around the port three days later. It is suspected that the death of the animal may have been caused by ingested plastics.

According to a Facebook post by the organisation Ecologists in Action, the animal’s remains were deposited back into the sea, and now that the body has reappeared close to the shore again, “the smell of putrefaction can reach the entire surrounding area on days with a gentle wind”. The organisation also added that “the whale was seemingly taken out to sea by a fishing boat, but the rough weather has brought it back towards the coast again”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition to the smell, they are concerned about the effect the whale might have on the environment, as “organic material in decomposition can alter the marine ecosystem in the area”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.