Police hunt for three robbers of Marbella call centre

Marbella police are searching for three professionals who robbed a call centre in the city



The National Police force in the Malaga city of Marbella has launched an investigation, after three armed men robbed a call centre in the municipality of San Pedro Alcantara, last Saturday, January 22.

As seen in security footage, these criminals wore masks, caps, and gloves, to avoid detection, and each one was armed with an alleged weapon. It is not known at this stage if the firearms were real, or fake. They are observed acting in a very calm and professional manner as they carry out their robbery.

Sources have informed malagahoy.es that no arrests have been made yet. The perpetrators acting rapidly, barely inside the premises for a matter of seconds, so the short period of security footage is the only clue that investigators have to go on for now.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They entered the premises in a violent fashion, brandishing their firearms, which they pointed at the woman on duty behind the counter. On three separate occasions, the robbers shout for the employee to put her hands up, while demanding she opens up the till and hand over the cash.

One of the men is heard telling her, “Get up, and drop your cell phone!”, as he points his weapon directly at her. At no time during the robbery were any shots fired. Within one minute the robbery was over and the three exited the premises and escaped. There were no customers inside at that time.

An investigation by the National Police is currently underway to try and identify and apprehend the three criminals, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.