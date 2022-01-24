Playa Babilonia property owners in Guardamar send out an SOS

THE regional Partido Popular party (PPCV) called for more protection for the Valencia region’s coast.

Speaking in Guardamar after meeting Playa Babilonia property owners affected by the Coastal Law, the party’s Ecology and Development secretary Elena Albalat, said the PP spoke for thousands of residents in the Valencian Community – “and Guardamar in particular” – whose homes were in danger.

“There is an urgent requirement for action all along the coast,” Albalat declared.

The president of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez needed a global strategy for all municipalities, she continued.

“There’s been enough inaction, it’s time to do something once and for all,” Albalat declared after having spent a week talking via Zoom with PP mayors and spokespeople from municipalities where, like Guardamar, properties are threatened by eroded beaches and encroaching sea.

Elisa Diaz, the PPCV’s Environment spokeswoman in the regional parliament Les Corts, pointed out that the parliamentary committee created to focus on storm risks should talk to affected homeowners and hear about their experiences first-hand.

“The problem is far-reaching, because the storms and lack of infrastructure are eating away beaches, sand and properties,” she added.

“It is essential to strike a balance between protecting both the coast and people’s homes.”