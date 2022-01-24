Pilar de la Horadada town hall settles its Christmas shopping voucher bills

PILAR SCHEME: Residents pick up their Christmas shopping vouchers last December Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Christmas shopping voucher scheme brought €204,820 in extra takings for 158 local businesses.

A total of 10,000 vouchers worth €30 were available to residents aged over 18 who were registered on the  municipal Padron by March 2020 and still resident on December 1 last year.

Finance councillor Mari Carmen Garcia revealed that 6,827 of the 7,143 vouchers that were eventually issued had been presented by participating businesses on January 5 and were paid within 10 days.

“This was record time for a public administration, thanks to the efforts and dedication of employees in the town hall’s Commerce, Audit and Treasury departments,” Garcia added.

Most of the vouchers were spent on food, shoes, clothes and accessories, followed by electrical appliances and eating out, she said.


