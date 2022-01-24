Man pleads guilty to abducting Cleo Smith from her family’s tent

Man pleads guilty to abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family’s tent.

Terence Kelly was charged with kidnapping the young girl. Cleo had been on holiday with her family at the Blowholes campsite when she was abducted on October 16.

Kelly has now surprisingly pleaded guilty to abducting young Cleo. Kelly had previously appeared at the Carnarvon magistrates court. He had been charged with forcibly taking a child under 16 years old.

Kelly appeared in court by video link from Perth’s high-security Casuarina Prison. He pleaded guilty to having taken the young girl.

It is expected that the case will be transferred to Perth’s West Australian District Court. No one had expected him to plead guilty. Detectives had spent months preparing the case but now Kelly will avoid a lengthy trial. He has also been charged with other crimes.

Kelly had kept Cleo at a house only two miles away from her family home. The young girl had spent 18 days away from her family before she was discovered by police. Police raided Kelly’s home in November where they discovered the young girl safe and well physically.

State Premier Mark McGowan has met with Cleo’s family. Speaking of Cleo, he said she is a “very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl.” He added that after her ordeal she looked “very well adjusted.”

