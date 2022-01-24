Malaga CF sack their manager Jose Alberto Lopez

Jose Alberto Lopez has been fired by Malaga CF following their disastrous defeat by Ibiza

Malaga CF’s 5-0 defeat last Saturday, January 22, at La Rosaleda, to newly-promoted UD Ibiza, was clearly the last straw for the Martiricos club. This Monday 24, coach Jose Alberto Lopez took charge of training as normal, but late in the afternoon came the announcement of his dismissal.

A statement from the club read, “The Entity has decided to put an end to the contractual relationship that linked it with the coach Jose Alberto Lopez. On Monday afternoon, both parties met at the offices of La Rosaleda to make the decision effective immediately.

The Club has been forced to take this measure in search of a change in the dynamics of the team with the aim of improving sporting results. Starting tomorrow, Funes, who currently manages Atletico Malagueño, will train the first team on a temporary basis until the incorporation of a new coach.

Malaga Club de Futbol would like to acknowledge the great work carried out by Jose Alberto Lopez, together with Pablo Alvarez and Pedro Garcia, at the head of the first team, and thank them for their commitment and professionalism. Likewise, he regrets that the results have not accompanied the work carried out by the coach and his staff”.

When the final whistle blew last Saturday, with the embarrassing 0-5 scoreline, the alarms went off for the possible dismissal of the Asturian coach. Chants from the stands once again shouted for his removal.

Although it seemed that Manolo Gaspar was going to remain faithful to the idea of ​​maintaining the project in the medium-long term, the image of the last game has obviously left a mark that is impossible to erase.

Funes, as announced, will take over as interim coach until the club finds a replacement for the Asturian. In a matter of days, the blue and whites will travel to Miranda de Ebro, and then to Zaragoza.

Whoever arrives will not have an easy task. It will be up to him to lead a Malacitano team at probably the worst time of a season, with the side going through a very poor run of form. Malaga CF currently lies in the upper-middle zone of the table, but Saturday’s loss has left them tied on 31 points with CD Lugo, and in 14th position.

Girona has 38 points, and while a seven-point difference might seem affordable, the Costa del Sol team has a difficult set of matches coming up. They face the aforementioned Lugo, followed by Sporting de Gijon, Burgos, Cartagena, Oviedo, Ibiza, and UD Las Palmas, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

