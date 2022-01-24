LUX MUNDI Fuengirola reintroduces popular excursions after a long break due to the pandemic with the next being a trip to Osuna on Thursday, February 24.

Situated in the province of Sevilla, this historic town is believed to have been a centre of habitation for some 3,000 years so has plenty of fascinating sights for visitors as well as being one of the locations for Game of Thrones.

The coach trip will depart the Lux Mundi centre at 7.30am, allowing for a stop for coffee en route with arrival expected to be around 10.15am followed by a two-hour guided walking tour of the old town with its many important buildings as well as the food market.

After the tour there will be free time to visit the museum which has two rooms dedicated to Game of Thrones (admission €2.50 per person) and to have lunch.

Departure from Osuna will take place at 4.30pm and tickets cost €31 or €28 with a Friends of Lux Mundi card.

On the same day, there will be Taizé Prayer at the Parish Church of San Jose at 6pm.

There will also be a Grand Sale at the Boutique in the Lux Mundi Centre, Calle Nueva 7 until the end of February with all men’s and women’s coats at half price and all other items of clothing at €2.

Donations also required at the Boutique which is open 10am to 1pm Tuesday to Friday.

