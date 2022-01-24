Israel reveals findings on effectiveness of fourth vaccine

Israel has published the results of its findings on the effectiveness of the fourth vaccine against COVID-19, after becoming the first country to apply it to significant numbers of people.

The fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 is “very effective” for over-60s, who are “three times more protected” from serious illness than people of the same age group who have had only three injections, according to a preliminary study published by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health analysed data from around 400,000 Israelis who received the fourth dose and 600,000 who only received the first three and had received the last one four months beforehand.

The preliminary research was carried out by experts from the Ministry of Health, the Weizmann Institute of Science, Technion, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Sheba Medical Centre.

According to the researchers, the fourth dose also halves the risk of infection among the over-60s.

This study was released only days after another preliminary study from the Israeli Sheba Medical Centre stated that the fourth dose was only “partially effective” against the omicron variant.

Israel is now suffering its fifth wave of coronavirus. The country recorded more than 71,000 new daily infections this week, with 732 in serious condition in hospitals and more than 442,000 people currently infected with the virus.

Despite this situation, Israel has not implemented any strict restrictions and seeks to keep its economy working as normal. It has opened its borders to vaccinated foreign visitors and has reduced the isolation period to just five days.

