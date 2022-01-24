Huelva man dies after being shot during a hunt in Hinojos

A man has died after receiving gunshot wounds while out hunting in the Huelva municipality of Hinojos



As reported in a statement by the 112 Andalucia Emergency service, a man died this Sunday, January 23, after he was shot during a hunt in the Huelva municipality of Hinojos.

The incident occurred at around 11:45am, with the 112 emergency telephone number receiving a call from a witness informing them that a man had been shot during a hunt, in an area very close to La Rocina.

They reported in the call that the victim had wounds that were bleeding, and requested urgent medical assistance, as explained by the 112 service. Emergency services were immediately mobilised to the location, including an ambulance from the 061 emergency health centre, along with a patrol from the Guardia Civil. A medical helicopter was also deployed by 061.

On arrival at the scene, despite the efforts of the emergency services, it was clear that nothing could be done to save the life of the victim. As confirmed by 112, the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

First indications from the location appear to clarify that it was “an accident of a fortuitous nature”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

