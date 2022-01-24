Hollyoaks’ Gemma Atkinson makes passionate plea

Hollyoaks’ Gemma Atkinson makes a passionate plea to fans.

Gemma has encouraged fans to not worry over any pounds they may have put on over the festive season. She has made an impassioned plea to fans to not let their scales “define” them.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram and revealed that she had put on some weight over Christmas but she said she was feeling great.

Gemma told fans: “Scales! Not fish scales… the scales that every day thousands of ppl step on to determine how they feel about themselves.

“How worthy they are of that biscuit with their coffee or how they are going to feel that day. Happy? Disappointed? Angry? Worthless? Sound familiar?”

When Gemma was growing up she followed simple rules like only having treats at the weekend. Her family did not have any scales and she was encouraged to play outside.

Gemma revealed: “Nowadays a lots changed and the amount of ppl who msg me saying they have been ‘killing themselves in the gym but are heavier on the scale and feel awful about it’ is untrue.”

Gemma normally follows a training regime but from her birthday in November until after Christmas she has a more relaxed attitude.

Gemma commented: “I don’t binge & do nothing, heck no! But like most, from Dec it’s work do’s, tubs of chocolates, Xmas markets and we start the day everyday with a chocolate from a calendar.

“I weighed myself a few days before Xmas and I was 70.6kg. I felt sluggish due to my relaxed regime and daily sugar snacks and I was definitely ‘softer’ than usual.

She went on to add: “From the 29th Dec I got back on it with food & training. Eating more, but eating correct, training daily, loads of water, all the good stuff! Despite being flat out with work this month, I’ve had more energy and better sleep than I did over Christmas.

“I’m no longer ‘soft’ in the areas I was over Christmas.

“Yesterday I went on the scale and I was 73.3kg. HEAVIER then when I was feeling a bit urgh…

“Do I feel great? Yes! Am I training & moving? Yes! Setting new PB’s? Yes! Is my skin ok? Yes! Sleep ok? Yes. All because I’m fuelling right & moving regularly, NOT because of a number on the scale.”

“Please, please don’t let that number define you.

“Of course, tracking progress is important, and if you are on a mission to drop body fat and regain your health then absolutely go for it.

“But health is about all of the above and not just a number. Remember that. Health is a lifestyle. And with consistency and good habits and choices, we all have a better chance of being at our best.”

