Gunpoint hold up in Marbella

Alleged gunpoint hold up in Spain’s Marbella.

A video has emerged on fuengirolasequeja. The video claims to show a locutoria or phone shop being held up at gunpoint in Marbella.

Fuengirolasequeja shared the video along with the comment: “Gunpoint robbery in a callshop in Marbella on 22/01/2022 🔫.”

In the video, the shop appears to be held up as one person walks in carrying a gun. Two further people then run into the shop and start taking items from the shop’s staff.

The gunman then keeps pointing the gun at the scared staff, one of whom holds their hands in the air to avoid being shot.

Two members of the gang then run out of the shop while the gunman carries on pointing his gun before eventually leaving.

Many people soon commented on the video. One person said: “Look, there are luxury shops that have their premises insured.

“People are in a bad way.”

Another person stated: “Between the current and future crisis and a generation of children brought up believing they deserve everything, here is the result.”

