German expat shoots relatives before turning gun on himself in Formentera

German expat shoots relatives before turning the gun on himself in Formentera. The elderly man shot both his daughter-in-law and his grandson.

Officers from the Guardia Civil confirmed that the 82-year-old man named Horst who shot his relatives had previously attacked his daughter-in-law.

Investigations into the fatal shooting are continuing. On Thursday morning, January 27, the German national allegedly shot his relatives before shooting himself at a property in Sa Venda des Pi des Català.

The elderly man was rushed to the hospital but was in critical condition. He was taken to the Hospital de Formentera where he later died due to a gunshot wound. Reportedly the bullet had hit his brain.

Horst’s grandson was shot twice. He was shot in his right leg and his arm and he was taken to the Can Misses hospital in Ibiza.

The 46-year-old daughter-in-law was hit in the upper arm. She was only slightly injured. Reportedly she had previously been attacked by the elderly man with an axe over the Christmas period.

