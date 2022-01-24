Fun event on a serious day at Orihuela Costa’s La Zenia Boulevard

ONCE again the Vega Baja prepares to mark World Cancer Day on Friday, February 4.

Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers will be hosting an event held on and around Zenia Boulevard’s stage area where there will be live entertainment from some of the coast’s favourite entertainers, supported by Simon Morton from Sunshine FM.

The group raises funds for Alicante province’s cancer charity AACC while raising awareness of cancer and the support available both before and after diagnosis.

The La Zenia event kicks off at 12 noon and there will be a minute’s silence at 1pm to remember all those who have lost the battle to cancer but also to support those still fighting the disease.

Members of the public will be able to book an early detection cancer test with the Pink Ladies on the day as they continue to press home the vital “Early detection saves lives” message.


