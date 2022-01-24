Elche needs its agriculture as a driving force that creates wealth and jobs

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Elche needs its agriculture as driving force that creates wealth and jobs
: WINTER VEGETABLES: Elche’s mayor and councillors attend the official launch of this year’s campaign Photo credit: Elche city hall

THE Campo de Elche area expects to produce more than 20 million kilos of winter vegetables this year.

Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by Rural Development councillor Felip Sanchez and the local and provincial presidents of the ASAJA agricultural union, visited the official launch of the campaign that was held at the Algoros civic centre.

Gonzalez drew attention to agriculture’s significance in Elche’s social, cultural and economic life, congratulating growers and employees for the “tenacity and resilience” with which they faced the problems they encounter during each campaign.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The mayor also assured them of city hall’s support, pledging “unwavering” support for the Tajo-Segura water transfers, which the central government intends to reduce.

“We are totally aware that this irrigation water is essential and we are going to continue backing your claims,” Gonzalez declared.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here