Elche needs its agriculture as a driving force that creates wealth and jobs

THE Campo de Elche area expects to produce more than 20 million kilos of winter vegetables this year.

Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by Rural Development councillor Felip Sanchez and the local and provincial presidents of the ASAJA agricultural union, visited the official launch of the campaign that was held at the Algoros civic centre.

Gonzalez drew attention to agriculture’s significance in Elche’s social, cultural and economic life, congratulating growers and employees for the “tenacity and resilience” with which they faced the problems they encounter during each campaign.

The mayor also assured them of city hall’s support, pledging “unwavering” support for the Tajo-Segura water transfers, which the central government intends to reduce.

“We are totally aware that this irrigation water is essential and we are going to continue backing your claims,” Gonzalez declared.