EastEnders’ Sid Owen becomes a first-time dad at 49.

The former EastEnders actor who played Ricky Butcher has shared the news that his fiancée Victoria Shore has given birth. Ricky is now a first-time dad.

Last year the pair were left devastated when Victoria miscarried.

Sid took to social media and shared a wonderful family photo. He commented: “Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.”

Former EastEnders co-stars quickly sent their congratulations to Sid and Victoria.

Danniella Westbrook, who played Sam Mitchell on the TV soap commented: “Congratulations daddy ❤️❤️❤️ and well done Victoria ❤️.”

Patsy Palmer said: “Congratulations to you all.”

Dean Gaffney known for playing Robbie Jackson commented: “Congrats brother.”

After the miscarriage, Victoria had spoken to The Sun and said: “I was pouring with so much blood, I was surprised they were able to use a probe.

“They told me I’d lost the baby as there was nothing there and was just sent straight home.

“I felt so shocked and numb. I was bleeding for days after and it was bewildering, I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Sid explained how the miscarriage made them want to have a baby all the more. Sid commented: “After the miscarriage it just ­solidified us wanting to have a baby.

“Not only that, I realised I wanted to marry her. Our dedication to each other was never an issue and we did not leave each other’s side.

“We then decided we would try IVF if ­necessary, so it was a miracle we got pregnant so quickly naturally. We are so thankful.”

