COVID tests to be scrapped for all vaccinated travellers arriving in England

With the number of cases of omicron going down, COVID tests are to be scrapped for all fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England from February, the government has said.

The requirement for all vaccinated travellers to do lateral flow tests upon arrival in England will be scrapped from 4 a.m. on February 11, stated Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. This will come into effect before the half-term break.

“That means that after months of pre-departure testing, post-arrival testing, self-isolation, additional expense, all that fully vaccinated people will now have to do when they travel to the UK is to verify their status via a passenger locator form,” said Shapps to MPs.

Travellers must have received two doses of an approved vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Restrictions will also be relaxed for those who are not fully vaccinated. “Passengers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will no longer be required to do a day eight test after arrival, or indeed to self-isolate,” stated Shapps.

“They will still need to fill out a passenger locator form to demonstrate proof of a negative COVID test taken two days before they travel and they must still take a post-arrival PCR test.”

TRAVEL UPDATE ✈️ We are removing ALL testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4am on 11 Feb✅ These changes have been made possible by the success of our vaccine & booster rollout 💉 (1/4)

— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 24, 2022

