Covid numbers in Spain – Monday, January 24

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain, released by the Ministry of Health on Monday, January 24

Spain’s Ministry of Health released the data collected from the autonomous communities this Friday, January 21.  It shows a total of 305,432 new cases of Covid-19, 27,248 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.
This figure is a drop on the corresponding day of last week, when it stood at 331,467, indicating a slight fall in cases.
According to official statistics, the total number of infections in Spain has risen to 9,280,890 since the start of the pandemic.  The accumulated incidence stands at 3,381.16 points per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to 3,418.46 points last Friday 21. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,602,164 positives have been registered.
Today’s report shows an extra 253 new deaths have been added, compared to 234 last week. In the last week, 573 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain. According to data collected by the Ministry, a total of 91,994 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain.
There are currently 19,617 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 throughout Spain (18,675 last Friday 21), and 2,261 in the ICU (2,202 on Friday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,067 admissions (2,178 on Friday), and 1,229  registrations (23.25% on Friday).
The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 15.76% (14.96% on Friday),
and in ICUs at 23.94% (23.30% yesterday).
A total of 2,209,284 diagnostic tests were carried out by the autonomous communities between January 14 and 20, of which, 2,209,284 have been PCR, and 1,429,421 were antigen tests. They produced an overall rate of 4,697.98 per 100,000 inhabitants.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 37.39%, down from 38.05% last Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent before the spread of the virus can be considered as ‘controlled’, as reported by abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

