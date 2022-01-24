CaptainsBet: Best Crypto Casino to Build up a Big Bankroll

CaptainsBet is a relatively young online platform, however, this doesn’t prevent it from competing with the best global casinos. The casino’s name sounds proud and reflects all company’s intentions to take the leading position in the gambling business.

The CaptainsBet website features all the necessary tools, games, and services to make any player feel like a king. Platform users can play with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptos staying completely anonymous on the web. Let’s take a look at our review and reveal all CaptainsBet advantages over other online casinos!

Website Usability

The casino website makes a good impression at first sight: it looks classy and stylish. The home page is decorated in soothing and pleasant tones, while all objects are well-organized and easily accessible.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The site maintains five languages including Spanish, English, and French which makes it popular throughout the world. The website works perfectly well from both — a desktop computer and a mobile device.

CaptainsBet Features

CaptainsBet boasts a countless number of entertainments and probably neither online casino can provide something similar. In particular, the platform features:

4500+ slots,

120+ LIVE games,

100+ roulette options,

hundreds of cards and board games

How to Sign up with CaptainsBet

Registering an account with captains.bet takes a couple of seconds. To sign up with CaptainsBet, you need:

Enter the info in the «Email» and «Password» fields. Choose the required currency. Push the «Registration» button. Confirm registering an account inside the received email.

CaptainsBet Bonuses and Promotions

The online casino has a lot of generous gifts for both new and regular clients. All new players can choose either the 100% Deposit Bonus + 50 free spins in Clover Riches or LIVE Casino 100% Bonus. To activate the offer, the user needs to deposit: at least 5 EUR to get the 100% Deposit Bonus and at least 10 EUR to get the LIVE Casino Bonus.

Fourth Deposit Reload Bonus, a lot of free spins for every weekend — all these presents are available for CaptainsBet regular customers. And it’s not all about the great variety of bonuses and offers, you can find even more in the «Bonuses» section on the casino website.

Signing up with the platform, every new player becomes a member of CaptainsBet VIP Club. The user can earn points and upgrade his or her profile status. With each new level, the player is awarded free spins in specified slots. So, grab the welcome offer and earn coins in the VIP program!

CaptainsBet Games

CaptainsBet platform offers over 2,500 slot games designed by the leading global manufacturers. The game suppliers list contains the following well-known brands:

XProgaming

iSoftBet

VivoGaming

Microgaming

NetEnt

OneTouch, etc.

All entertainments on the website are classified into the following categories:

Roulette – more than one hundred game options

New – new games released by global providers

Slots – the widest variety of slot games to fit every taste

Cards – all types of cards games are placed in this section

Table games – Texas Hold’em, poker, blackjack, baccarat, etc

Popular – the most visited online games

It is important to note that some games support bets in crypto — the rare feature among all competitors on the market!

CaptainsBet Payments and Cryptos

The platform supports a lot of payment systems to ensure the fastest deposits and withdrawals. To deposit and withdraw money, users can use a bank card, online wallets, and crypto wallets. As of January 2021, the CaptainsBet provides the following payment options:

Bank Cards

AdvCash

PerfectMoney

NixMoney

Piastrix

While numerous online casinos still do not support crypto payments, CaptainsBet allows depositing and withdrawing money in tens of cryptos. The platform cooperates with CoisPaid crypto-financial ecosystem, so users can deposit in:

mBTC

mLTC

mBCH

mLTC

mETH

mXRP

mDOGE

mUSDT

USDTT

USDTE

The minimum deposit equals 1 EUR and depends on the selected payment option. In the case of cryptocurrency, the minimum deposit is:

mETH – 20 USD

mBTC – 10 USD

mLTC – 3 USD

other cryptos – from 1 USD

Technical support

The client support service at CaptainsBet is quick and efficient — users get answers in the shortest possible time. There are 4 ways to get the answer to any question:

Search it in the FAQ. Send an email to [email protected] Fill in the online form (click «Сontacts» at the home page). Contact the live support.

CaptainsBet: Main Takeaway

СaptainsBet definitely meets all requirements of the state-of-the-art online casino. The platform boasts the widest selection of games and entertainments, the fastest and easy-to-navigate website, and a big number of payment methods. The gambling website supports deposits and withdrawals in cryptos, allowing users to enjoy all the crypto benefits.

Despite the young age, CaptainsBet with all its pros has successfully broken into the big game, so the euroweeklynews team can boldly recommend CaptainsBet as the right gaming platform for your play!