Brit wife blames Brexit as French husband blocked from the UK

Brexit Victim: Brit wife blames Brexit as French husband blocked from entering the UK.

A British woman has blamed post-Brexit paperwork for her French husband being unable to enter Britain for nearly a year.

The 67-year-old Brit had spent 30 years living abroad with her French husband. The couple claims that Home Office delays are to blame.

The couple sold their house in France last year and thought it would be easy to enter the UK. They only expected it to take 15 days for them to get a family permit for entering the UK. The couple had packed everything as they got ready for the move.

Nearly a year on and they are still waiting. The British woman said: “We packed everything up. We sold the house. And it’s just non-communication from the Home Office.

“My husband went through a phase of being very depressed about the whole thing. He said: ‘What is the Home Office waiting for, for me to die?’ sort of thing.

“I think we’ve got to the point of disbelief. We are in this situation, but how are we in this situation?”

The pair had enjoyed a wonderful 30 years in France but had wanted to head to the UK.

Speaking to The Guardian the woman who did not want to give her real name explained: “We feel like we are a victim of Brexit and there is nothing we can do about it. We are just waiting. We can’t get on with our lives.”

A Home Office spokesperson has commented on the volume of applications received for the EU settlement scheme. The spokesperson stated: “Applications for EU settlement scheme (EUSS) family permits are decided as soon as possible, but waiting times can vary depending on the volume of applications received and the complexity of the case being considered.

“As a result, customers may experience a longer wait than usual for their decision on their EUSS family permit applications.”

