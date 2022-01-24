Brit student evacuated from Afghanistan plans next dangerous trip

A Brit student evacuated from Afghanistan is planning his next dangerous trip. The student likes to visit “the most dangerous cities” in the world.

Birmingham’s Miles Routledge had to be evacuated from Kabul in August. He had become stuck in the country as the Taliban took over. The daring traveller now plans to travel to Ukraine. The area is increasingly dangerous and Russian troops have gathered at the border.

Miles has visited many dangerous places and has even visited Chernobyl. When he was in Kabul he claimed he was faced with insurgents close to the airport.

Speaking to The Mail Online, Miles has revealed why he wants to head to Ukraine.

Miles explained: “I’ve been to Ukraine before so I’m hoping to see something new.

“I want to see the war. I want to see the feelings of both sides, their opinions and hopefully I’ll see the critical point of the conflict, if it is to come.”

After his last trip, he faced much criticism. He decided that disapproving people were not going to put him off his travel plans.

Miles commented: “I’d say I wish them all the best but truthfully they were never my audience and for every seething comment made against me, behind it was my friends and I eating popcorn and laughing at them.

“I’ll continue to travel regardless of their opinions, I’ll even go back to Afghanistan and there’s nothing they can do about it.”

Tensions are increasing in Ukraine and more than a hundred thousand Russian troops are massing at the border already.

