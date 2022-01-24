Birth of a new party that seeks independence for Orihuela Costa

AN Orihuela residents’ association is completing the formalities to register as a political party with the Ministry of the Interior.

One of its members, Roman Jimenez, formerly president of the CLARO party, explained to the Spanish media that the nucleus of the future Partido para la Independencia de Orihuela Costa PIOC (Orihuela Costa Independence Party) have different nationalities, reflecting the area’s cosmopolitan character.

The latest figures reveal that on January 1 this year 29,550 Orihuela residents – 35.7 per cent of the total population – were born outside Spain and the majority, many of them British, live in Orihuela Cosa.

“In a few years’ time, we shall have the same population as Orihuela city,” Jimenez said. “We want to retain our links but on equal terms.”

He also pointed out that Orihuela Costa generates between 50 and 60 per cent of the municipality’s income: “Nevertheless, approximately 15 per cent returns here.”

Jimenez announced that the next municipal elections will see a list of candidates composed of Orihuela Costa residents’ associations, the CLARO party and PIOC.

“What unites us is a desire for economic independence,” declared CLARO’s current president Antonio Cerdan.

“For the first time the coast will have a joint list that can give it a voice at city hall, as we are increasingly aware that supporting the existing parties is senseless.”