Belgian fugitive arrested in Costa Blanca. The fugitive had been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Officers from the National Police in Alicante’s Santa Pola have arrested a Belgian fugitive from justice. The 78-year-old man had been accused of crimes related to child pornography. He had also allegedly abused a 13-year-old girl. The arrested man is now facing a 20-year prison sentence in Belgium.

The man had carried out his crimes over the space of several years in the Belgian town of Begijnendijk. The crimes had taken place between 2017 and 2020. He has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home during this period. The man has also been accused of corrupting minors.

Officers from the National Police located the man and arrested him in an urbanisation on the coast in the town of Santa Pola. The arrest was carried out by officers from the First Group of Organised Crime of the Provincial Brigade of Judicial Police of Alicante.

The man has now been handed over to the courts. The courts will be in charge of deciding on the Belgian fugitive’s extradition.

 


