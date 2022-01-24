Andalucia to decide on Covid passport extension this Wednesday

The Andalucian government will decide this Wednesday on the Covid passport extension

Juanma Moreno, the President of the Andalusian Government, at a press conference today, Monday, January 24, said that he did not contemplate making any request to the Interterritorial Health Council for a reduction in coronavirus quarantine periods from seven to four days.

Speaking after the meeting of the Governing Council, which was held at the San Felipe Neri Oratory in Cadiz, Moreno added that a decision will be made this coming Wednesday 26, about the possible extension beyond January for the Covid passports.

“Right now we have not planned to ask for a reduction”, he explained. The president pointed out that a decision of this type does not apply to politicians, but to the field of experts, epidemiologists, and scientists.

This Wednesday 26, the Regional Committee of High Impact on Public Health, better known as the ‘Committee of experts’, will meet to analyse, among other issues, if the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) will approve their request for a new extension of the Covid Vaccination passport beyond the month of January.

Covid passports have undoubtedly been a positive instrument for Moreno, not only to create safe spaces but also as an incentive for thousands of citizens to finally decide to get vaccinated.

During his speech, Moreno suggested that the Andalucian public health system is now more “robust” thanks to the measures of his Government, although there is still “a lot to do, but, the path is the right one”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

