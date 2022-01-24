Airline bosses call for end to Covid travel restrictions

Airline bosses call for an end to Covid travel restrictions. UK airlines have banded together and called on the government.

Travel requirements are set to be reviewed in England next week. Chiefs from airlines including Ryanair, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2 and easyJet have come together and asked the government to relax travel restrictions.

They believe that the omicron variant is on its way out and that travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers at least should be ditched.

The airline chiefs wrote: “This has meant fewer business trips and less investment in our economy, fewer chances for holidays and to reunite with friends and family abroad, and fewer international visitors,”

“VisitBritain estimate nearly £50bn in tourism spend from overseas has been lost since the pandemic began – all resulting in less tax revenue to fund public services including the NHS.”

They went on to add: “The recovery of the UK’s aviation industry is vital; not just to the more than half a million people working in it, but to everyone who lives and works in the UK.”

A government spokesperson has highlighted how much support the travel industry has received throughout the pandemic. The spokesperson commented: “We continue to keep our travel measures under review and no decisions have been made.

“We recognise the impact travel measures have had on the travel and tourism industry and that’s why businesses have been able to draw from an unprecedented package of Government support since the start of the pandemic, including around £8bn for the air transport sector.”

